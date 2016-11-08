‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Blasts Instagram Haters For Body Shaming Girlfriend

Courtesy of Instagram

This is just so sad! Jax Taylor has had to take to social media to clap back at haters who have been body shaming his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. We’ve got his words of warning for anyone who tries to hurt his true love, so keep reading for what he had to say!

People can be SO cruel! Jax Taylor, 37, is having to hit back at evil trolls who have been flooding his social media with mean taunts about girlfriend Brittany Cartwright‘s weight. The 27-year-old former Hooters girl is a little more curvy this season on Vanderpump Rules than we’re used to seeing her, and unfortunately people have been leaving negative posts about that on his Instagram.

He put his fans on serious blast Nov. 8, with a furious post telling followers, “Negative comments about myself or the cast, I don’t care, you have no life and are looking for attention BUT…Bullying, body shaming will not be tolerated,” in defense of his sweetheart of over a year. “I will block you and blast your comments and have your account shut down, my friends work at Instagram and our huge fans of our show,” he threatened “So please….TRY ME!!! You have been warned.” WOW!! Way to tell ’em Jax!

We’ve seen women come and go from Jax’s love life over the years, and Brittany is such a keeper! She’s helped tame his wild ways and he’s so head over heels in love with her that he gushes about his sweetheart every chance he gets. Just before he posted the dramatic Instagram missive, he shared a photo of himself and Brittany, planting a kiss on her smiling cheek. He captioned it, “The best thing that has ever happened to me, she has made me such a better man and I am blessed every day to have met her. @bncartwright #pumprules sexiest woman I have ever laid my eyes on.” It’s so sweet that he’s stepping up for his girl and putting the haters on blast!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jax’s defense of Brittany? Is he right to go after haters?

