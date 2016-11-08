13 Stars Who Vowed To Leave America After Trump’s Win: Miley Cryus, Amy Schumer & More

All around Hollywood, bags could be packed and ready to go now that Donald Trump has clinched the presidency on Nov. 8. Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and eleven more stars said that if their girl Hillary Clinton doesn’t win, they’re moving out of the country! See them all, right here.

Some stars are taking their love for Hillary Clinton, 68, to the next level on Nov. 8. Many people have joked that they don’t want to live in America anymore if Donald Trump, 70, wins, but these 13 stars actually have some pretty legit plans to make an escape. Some are going to Canada, some are heading for the Southern border, and some don’t care as long as they aren’t here.

1. Miley Cyrus. Miles wants NOTHING to do with Donald. She’s repeatedly made posts about how dangerous and offensive he is (even calling him a “f*cking nightmare”), but her hated for him reached it’s peak when she said she would “move out da country” if he won. Yikes!

2. Amy Schumer. Like Miley, Amy hasn’t been shy about how much she dislikes Donald, but she went so far as to say that his winning the election would change her whole stand-up routine! “My act will change because I will need to learn to speak Spanish,” she said on BBC’s Newsnight in Sept. “Because I will move to Spain or somewhere. It’s beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It’s just too crazy.”

3. Chelsea Handler. Chelsea is a huge Hillary supporter, and she went to extremes to make sure she doesn’t get stuck in a Trump-run country. “I did buy a house in another country just in case,” she said on Live with Kelly and Michael in May. “So all these people that threaten to leave the country and then don’t — I actually will leave that country.” We hope that doesn’t happen!

4. Lena Dunham. Let’s not pretend we’re even surprised by this. She said she “loves” Canada and would “100 percent” move there if necessary.

5. Jon Stewart. If there’s a guy who knows politics, it’s Jon. Now that he doesn’t have a show tying him to America, he doesn’t mind leaving. “I’m getting in a rocket and going to another planet,” he told People. “Because clearly this planet’s gone bonkers.”

6. Cher. Cher is a powerful woman, so of course she’s supporting another powerful woman! “IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED, IM MOVING TO JUPITER 😖” she wrote on Twitter on June 2015.

7. Whoopi Goldberg. Whoopi has always been an outspoken Democrat, but no candidate has ever made her want to leave America like Donald. “Maybe it’s time for me to move, you know. I can afford to go,” she said on The View in Jan..

8. Raven-Symone. Another lady from The View feels the same. Raven said in Feb. that she would move to Canada “if any Republican gets nominated.” We think she probably meant elected.

9. Keegan-Michael Key. He’s also ready to leave America for Canada. “It’s like, 10 minutes from Detroit,” he said to TMZ in Jan. “That’s where I’m from; my mom lives there. It’d make her happy too.”

10. Ne-Yo. Say it ain’t so! We can’t lose this talented R&B crooner! “Me and Drake gonna be neighbors (in Canada) if Donald Trump becomes president,” the cutie told TMZ one month before the election.

11. Samuel L. Jackson. He’s had it with this mother f***ing Trump in this mother f***ing election! Sam says he would be “moving my black ass to South Africa,” to Jimmy Kimmel.

12. Barbra Streisand. Babs love Hillary, and she said she wouldn’t hesitate to bail and run to Canada if Hil doesn’t take the W on Nov. 8.

13. Bryan Cranston. Heisenberg can handle drug lords, but he draws the line at Donald Trump. Bryan said he would “definitely move” if Donald wins. Yikes!

