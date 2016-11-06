Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream — Watch The NFL Game Online

First down! The AFC North heats up when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit conference rivals Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6th. at 1pm EST. Don’t miss a single play in this exciting football game and catch all the action from M&T Bank Stadium online here.

The Steelers’ Big Ben is looking to comeback in this big game against the Baltimore Ravens. Oct. 16th is a day the Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would like to forget. It was on that day that Ben tore up his knee in a 30-16 loss in Miami. After a quick little MCL surgery the next day, on the 17th, the Super Bowl Champion is getting ready to make his rapid return to the field in this game against the Ravens who are on a 4-game losing streak. WATCH THE STEELERS VS. RAVENS LIVE STREAM HERE.

The Ravens are struggling because their quarterback Joe Flacco is having a tough time getting the ball to his receivers. Joe has 6 interceptions in the first 7 games of the 2016 season and a dismal QB rating of 75.4. Joe is getting pressure in the pocket, and when he rolls out, Baltimore’s offensive line is having trouble keeping their guy protected. If they can’t plug up the holes it will be a long season for the struggling team.

With a 3-4 record the Ravens are hoping they can turn things around at home against a tough Steelers team. If Ben makes his comeback as expected then the Baltimore defense will have their hands full while the Steelers hope to begin their playoff run.

