Barcelona Vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

The action is heating up in La Liga, as Barcelona will take on Sevilla on Nov. 6. Will Lionel Messi and crew take first place with a win or will Sevilla score big on Barca? There’s only one way to find out – click to watch!

Barcelona is gaining on Real Madrid for the top of La Liga, but Sevilla is close on Barca’s heels. Will they surpass the defending champs when they face Barca at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Andalusia, Spain? Or will Neymar, 23, Lionel Messi, 29, and Luis Suarez, 29, be the terrible trio that slaps Sevilla with a loss? The game is scheduled for 2:45 PM ET so tune in to see every gooooooooooaaaaaal!

Soccer fans can catch ever second of this game via beIN Sports official live stream (after entering in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE BARCELONA VS SEVILLA LIVE STREAM

Nobody better sleep on Sevilla. Los Rojiblancos are legit this season, scoring three big wins at home – including a 1-0 victor against Atletico Madrid, per ESPN. They’re also excelling at the Champion League. They smacked down Dinamo Zagreb on Nov. 2, defeating them, 4-0. Their last loss was on Sept. 24 against Ath. Bilbao, but since then, they’ve held their own.

Sevilla’s success has been thanks to Sergio Escudero taking full advantage of his starting role. The 27-year-old took over for Benoit Tremoulinas, 30, who’s out with an injury. He didn’t let the chance to shine slip by as he scored during the 4-0 blowout against Zagreb. “I think I’m in the best form of my career,” Sergio said, with his coach Jorge Sampoli adding that Serigo’s “playing at a very high level.”

Defensively, Sevilla has turned their home stadium into a fortress this season, according to Sport English. The only team that has been able to outwit Sevilla at home is – you guessed it – Barcelona. They won the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup, 2-0. With Messi playing like the world’s greatest player and a squad rich in talent, Barcelona is the favorites going into this match. However, Sevillistas are not going to let Barca take a victory without a fight.

Who do you think is going to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Barca is too much for Sevilla to handle, or is Barca headed for an upset?