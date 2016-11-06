Robert Pattinson Preparing For New ‘Twilight’ Film? See His Edward Cullen-ish Look

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

Edward Cullen, is that you? Robert Pattinson looked just like his vampire alter-ego when he showed up at a gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 looking like he’d just stepped out of the last ‘Twilight’ film. Could it be that Rob is getting ready to reprise his role for another chapter of the saga? Check out his look here!

Edward Cullen is a character near and dear to both our hearts and Robert Pattinson‘s, who spent several of his formative years starring in The Twilight Saga films. And at the GO Campaign Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, Rob seemed to be channeling Edward pretty hard. The 30-year-old Brit looked extra broody as he showed off his new deep, dark brown hairdo on the rep carpet. Is he trying to tell us something about what his next role will be? Or rather, if he will be reprising his old role?

Rob looked especially Edward-like with his hair gelled up in a nice dark quiff that paired well with his fair skin. The actor, said to be engaged to songstress FKA twigs, reminded us more and more of everyone’s fave telepathic vampire with how much he shined in his chic, two-piece suit with one stylish button. He matched the suit with a black shirt and tie combo. How dark and sexy and vamp-like.

Though we’re so hoping this is a sign of more Twilight movies to come, we don’t know if that’s the case. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Rob is more down to come back than his former co-star and real life ex, Kristen Stewart. “He is more likely to come back if they make more Twilight films because he thinks it would re-spark his career, where Kristen wants to stay away from the franchise because she thinks of it as high school and she feels that she has graduated onto other opportunities that are more her right now,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Guess we’ll just have to settle for Rob’s very Edward-like look for now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Robert’s new look? Let us know below!

