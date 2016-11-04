Khloe Kardashian Switches To Short, Angled Bob — See Her Hair Makeover

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has gone back to the bob! The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star ditched the long, blonde locks she had been sporting in favor of a much shorter style for younger sister Kendall Jenner’s 21st birthday party. Get the details on her new cut, ahead.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, loves to switch up her hair, so it’s really no surprise she showed off a new look for Kendall Jenner‘s bday bash. Sporting an angled bob that was longer at the front, Khloe first wore the cropped cut styled with lots of volume and loose curls.

Khloe’s go-to girl, Justine Marjan was behind her short hair makeover, taking her from long, mermaid waves just a few weeks back to this shoulder-grazing cut. Though she styled Khloe’s new cut in the textured waves style she often rocks with long or short hair, Justine gave her a dramatic switch ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Sharing this close-up shot of Khloe’s hair, Justine cut her hair into a traditional bob at the back, angling the hair as she cut so that the front sections ran longer.

KOKO K for @jimmykimmel tonight!! #justinemarjanhair A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on Nov 3, 2016 at 5:17pm PDT

For her late night talk show appearance, Justine parted Khloe’s bob cut down the middle and styled it into a sleek, poker straight look that gave the fresh cut a modern finish. To complete her gorgeous look, Khloe kept her makeup clean with long lashes and a matte nude lip.

