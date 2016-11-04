Kate Gosselin Accused Of Spanking Kids With Wooden Spoon For Bad Behavior

REX/Shuterstock / Courtesy of Life & Style

Yikes! A child abuse investigation has allegedly been opened in response to claims that mom-of-8 Kate Gosselin abuses her children by spanking them with a spoon and hitting them as a form of discipline! Multiple sources have reportedly confirmed the allegations, one allegedly being her son Collin, who was ‘sent away’ due to his unpredictable behavior!

Kate Gosselin‘s, 41, reality TV show, Kate Plus 8, will return to TLC in January. However, one of her eight kids, Collin Gosselin, 12, is not expected to appear on the new season since Kate recently relieved to People mag that she sent him away due to his “special needs.” But while away, Collin has reportedly claimed that his mother abused him when he lived at home, sparking a child abuse investigation against the reality-star mom.

“Collin said something to the facility’s staff and it was reported to Children and Youth Services [CYS], which started an official prob,” an insider revealed to Life & Style magazine. “The police later notified Colin’s dad, Jon [Gosselin, 39], that a child abuse investigation was opened.” Even crazier, if the allegations are deemed true, Kate would face up to seven years in prison!

Kate and Jon had an extremely ugly divorce back in 2009, and since then, Kate has had custody of their 12-year-old sextuplets: Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah, and Joel, along with their 16-year-old twins Mady and Cara. Jon only has limited visitation rights and doesn’t even know where Collin is being held.

“He worries every single day for his son,” the publication’s source said. And apparently, he has good reason to be afraid! “Jon used to have to grab Kate by her wrist to stop her from beating Collin and some of the other kids with a wooden spoon,” the insider continued. “He often had to stand between Kate and the kids to stop her from hitting them.” If true, this is so terrifying!

Even journal entries allegedly written by Kate and published by author Robert Hoffman in Kate Gosselin: How She Fooled the World, help prove that Kate ran a strict, sometimes scary household — and even resulted to violence in order to control her kids. “I grabbed [Collin] and spanked him as hard as I could,” Kate revealed in a 2007 passage.

“I thought I may seriously injure him.” And according to Jon, the kids do not want to live with Kate anymore. “Every time I see them, the sextuplets tell me they want to live with me. They don’t want to go home,” Jon told Life & Style in 2014. We hope this situation gets resolved quickly for the sake of the children!

