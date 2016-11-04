Angelina Jolie Fell Out Of Love With ‘Beer Guzzling’ Brad Pitt: She’s ‘Matured’

REX/Shutterstock

More shocking secrets behind Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s demolished love story are still coming to light, and in a new report, we’ve learned more about Angie’s motives to pull the plug on their marriage. Apparently, Angelina lost that loving feeling for Brad a long time before the scandalous accusations of cheating and abuse.

SO sad! While recent events in the Jolie-Pitt household have put a huge wedge between Angelina Jolie, 47, and Brad Pitt, 51, things haven’t been right between them even way before divorce papers were even filed.

“[Angelina] actually fell out of love with Brad a while ago,” a source spilled to Star Magazine in the latest Nov. 14, issue. Brad’s alleged belligerence definitely played a factor in her change in feelings, but ultimately, Angie just felt like she was the only one moving forward while he remained stagnant. “She feels that with all her humanitarian work, she’s grown and matured, but that Brad is still the same laid-back, beer-guzzling guy he’s always been, and she expected more from him.” Yikes, that’s so disappointing!

Angie may have been wanting out of the relationship way before it was announced to the public, but it definitely seems like Brad’s troubled relationship between him and his adoptive son Maddox, may have been the tipping point for the mother of six. After Brad and the 15-year-old allegedly had an explosive fight on their private jet — where he told Brad he wasn’t his father, Angie felt betrayed, according to Star. “Brad swore to her all those years ago that he would never raise his voice, let alone, to [Maddox]. Angie feels that Brad has broken his promise.” This is all SO devastating!

But Angelina’s change of heart probably came as no surprise to Brad. Actually, he had feelings that she was distancing herself from him a year before there divorce, as HollywoodLife.com reported EXCLUSIVELY. And at times he tried to “fix it,” but it just didn’t work.

It’s hard to say whether Angie will ever be able to fall back in love with her estranged husband. After all, so much has already been said and done. But what will probably help this broken family move forward as a unit would be for Brad and Maddox to work on building a bond again. And HollywoodLife.com family expert, Jennifer Rhodes, tells us EXCLUSIVELY that the key to rebuilding their father-son bond would for Brad to maintain a “persistent presence” in Maddox’s life and focus on the “quality” of his interactions with his son rather than the quantity of time spent with him.

