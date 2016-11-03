Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Skip 2016 CMA Awards: Avoiding Miranda Lambert Run-In?

REX/Shutterstock

One of the most well-known names in country music was noticeably missing from the 2016 CMA Awards — where the heck was Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani? We can’t help but wonder if the hot couple skipped out on the show to avoid his ex, Miranda Lambert…

With The CMA Awards celebrating an epic 50 year anniversary at the 2016 show, anyone and everyone in the genre made an appearance at the ceremony — Taylor Swift, 26, even made an an epic return to Nashville for the ceremony!

Blake Shelton, 40, may have had no nominations, but as such a big name in the industry, it would’ve made sense for him to show up. Instead, he decided to totally ditch the big night, shattering all our hopes of a cute red carpet appearance with Gwen Stefani, 47.

The 40-year-old’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, 32, was there, though, and she brought her boyfriend, Anderson East, 28, along with her. The 32-year-old took the stage to sing her latest single, “Vice,” and was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year (although the honor wound up going to Carrie Underwood).

Miranda’s first post-divorce album is set to drop on Nov. 18, and obviously, she’s expected to finally tell her side of the divorce story, just like Blake did when he released If I’m Honest in May. These exes have gone through great lengths to avoid each other since their split, with the 40-year-old tending to take a backseat in terms of publicity at award shows, allowing Miranda to be front and center on country’s biggest nights, but it’s a HUGE statement for him to avoid the ceremony altogether — especially with it being such a milestone year for the CMAs!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s strange that Blake didn’t attend the CMA Awards? Do you think he was avoiding Miranda?

