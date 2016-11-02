Angelina Jolie Vs. Brad Pitt: Pax & Shiloh Demand To Live With Their Father

Angelina Jolie is fighting hard to get full custody of her six children with Brad Pitt, and that struggle may get harder, according to a new report. Angelina and Brad’s two kids, Pax and Shiloh, allegedly are asking to live with their dad!

“Recently, Pax and Shiloh told Angelina that they’d prefer to live with their father,” a source told OK! magazine. “Pax and Shiloh have always had a strong bond and both of them have long felt more compatible, emotionally, with Brad. If Pax and Shiloh really want to be with Brad, she’s in an unwinnable situation. How can you claim you’re doing what’s best for the kids when you’re ignoring their stated wishes?”

This is such a rough situation! Angelina is trying to do what she feels is best for her family, but it’s hard. Brad and Angelina have six kids: Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Shiloh, 10, Zahara, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. At the moment, all of the kids are living with Angelina in a rented Malibu home under a temporary custody arrangement; Brad and Angelina are currently negotiating an official custody agreement, with Angelina asking for full custody, and visitation rights for Brad. But if the DCFS investigation uncovers any evidence of verbal abuse, or emotional abuse, Brad could lose his visitation rights, too.

There’s no word on which parent Zahara, Knox and Vivienne want to live with, but Maddox allegedly wants to stay with his mother. Brad is being investigated by DCFS after being accused of allegedly abusing his teenage son at the beginning of September, shortly before Angelina filed for divorce. Since then, his relationship with Maddox has reportedly been “fractured.”

