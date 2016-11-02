Josh Huff Arrested: Eagles Wide Receiver Charged With Marijuana & Gun Possession

REX/Shutterstock

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, Josh Huff was charged with possessing a handgun without a permit and a ‘small amount’ of marijuana after being pulled over for speeding in New Jersey, according to authorities. The NFL player was pulled over around 11 AM on the morning of Nov. 1. Get the details.

Things aren’t looking too good for Eagles wide receiver and kick returner, Josh Huff, 25. The NFL star was pulled over by police on the Walt Whitman Bridge in New Jersey, Tuesday morning, [Nov. 1], according authorities in multiple reports. In legal documents obtained by NJ Advance Media, Josh was initially pulled over for speeding, and issued with three separate citations — DUI, speeding and obstructed view because of tinted windows — In addition to carrying an illegal firearm that he did not have a permit for.

The gun in possession was reportedly a silver and black Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun, that was unloaded with six hollow point bullets, according to the docs. He apparently does not have a permit to carry the gun. However, other reports claim he had a permit for the gun in Texas, only.

Police allegedly smelled the marijuana coming from inside the car and inquired about the odor, according to the legal papers. That is when Huff reportedly handed over a container with a reported amount of less than 50 grams of weed. Once that had happened, the complaint warrant reportedly stated to the officer that he had a gun in the driver side door.

The state of New Jersey has extremely strict gun laws. Guns must be kept in the trunk of a vehicle or in a locked container if being transported into the state, according to state police, via ESPN.

The Eagles released a statement on Huff’s incident, Nov. 1. stating they “are aware of the incident involving Josh Huff. At this point, we are gathering more information.” The team is scheduled to practice today, Nov. 2 for their upcoming Nov. 6 game where they are set to take on the New York Giants at 1 PM. There has been no word if he will be attending practice with his team.

Josh’s bail was set at $25,000. You can view ALL of the legal documents received by NJ Advance Media RIGHT HERE. We will keep you updated on this story.

This is Huff’s third season with the Eagles, and he is a valuable asset to the team with 13 catches for 72 yards this season, as well as a touchdown. He also returned a 98-yard kick return for an Eagles touchdown in a victory over Minnesota. Josh was a third-round pick in 2014.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Josh’s arrest?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.