This is so sad. Brad Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s first reunion, Oct. 19, went worse than we thought, according to a new report. Although their meeting was said to be a bit rocky, Maddox apparently laid into Brad with ‘built up anger.’ Get the details inside their alleged face-to-face battle.

We already learned that Brad Pitt, 52, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt‘s, 15, first and only reunion — since the Department of Family and Child Services investigation began — was a heated one. But now, a new report claims that some hurtful words were said, and it’s actually heartbreaking. “You’re not my father!”, Maddox said to Brad, according to Star. [Brad adopted Maddox in 2005] “It was really tense — and then Maddox suddenly lost his temper… and stormed out of the room!”, an alleged source told the mag. OMG!

The 15-year-old’s anger had apparently been building up ever since Brad reportedly got verbally and physically abusive with his son on a private plane, Sept. 15. When Maddox lashed out “he couldn’t control himself and just exploded,” the mag said. This is just awful.

While there have been no official police or DFCS reports as to what was exactly said in the privately monitored meeting, we can’t be sure this is what went down. However, if it did, it’s a clear sign that other reports claiming Maddox didn’t even want to be there to begin with, could very well be true.

Angelina Jolie, 41, continues, it appears as though the actor’s visits could be monitored for a lot longer. The investigation has reportedly As the investigation into whether Brad was reportedly verbally or physically abusive toward his children or, 41, continues, it appears as though the actor’s visits could be monitored for a lot longer. The investigation has reportedly stretched further than expected , causing speculation that it can’t be good for Brad’s case.

This tumultuous relationship between the father-son duo has got to be devastating for Brad and Angie’s five other children — , Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 8. We truly hope the stars can come to an agreement involving their split for the sake of their children.

