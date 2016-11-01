Get ready to cry all the tears. Chris Evans plays an uncle to a genius niece in ‘Gifted’ and fights against all odds to make sure no one takes of advantage of her and her intelligence. He gives up everything to make sure she has a normal life. Click to WATCH the trailer!

Just when you thought that Chris Evans, 35, couldn’t get any more dreamy, the Gifted trailer comes out. The Captain America star plays Frank Adler, who’s raising his young niece (Mckenna Grace) after his sister passes away. He sends little Mary to school, where her teacher, Bonnie (Jenny Slate) realizes she’s extremely gifted. (Note: Jenny and Chris, who are now dating, reportedly met on the set!)

Bonnie tries to convince Frank to enroll Mary in a gifted school, but he refuses. “I promised my sister I would give Mary a normal life,” Frank says. “I think she’s gotta be here.”

Frank’s mother shows up and believes she knows what’s best for Mary. “You are denying the girl her potential,” she says. “I’m raising her how I believe Diane would have wanted,” Frank tells his mom.

Frank’s mother ends up taking her own son to court fight for full custody of Mary. She exploits his biggest weaknesses, including a past arrest. Frank loves Mary and just wants her to be able to choose which path in life she wants. Mary loves Frank just as much as he loves her. Mary looks at Frank like a father. “He’s a good person,” Mary says in the trailer. “He wanted me before I was smart.”

The movie also stars Octavia Spencer, 46, Lindsay Duncan, 65, and Jona Xiao, 27. Gifted will be released in theaters on April 12, 2017.

