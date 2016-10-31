Holy cow! THIS is one romance we never saw coming in a million years, as ‘Bachelorette’ castoff Chase McNary has found new love after getting dumped by JoJo Fletcher. Keep reading for how he’s now hot and heavy with controversial conservative commentator Tomi Lahren.

Well, it looks like it turned out to be a good thing for Chase McNary, 27, losing out on The Bachelor gig to Nick Viall, 36, because he’s found love all on his own! The hottie from Denver is now dating super controversial The Blaze commentator Tomi Lahren, 24. You know her as the sexy blonde online who rips apart Democrats, Black Lives Matter, Beyonce and anything that goes against hardcore right values. Not only that, Chase has joined her in campaigning for Donald Trump, 70, to be our next president.

Chase showed off his adoration for his new lady in an Instagram post Oct. 31, where he posed alongside some pals and most notably had his left arm wrapped tightly around Tomi. She reciprocated the affection by holding on to his arm tightly with both of her hands while leaning her head into his shoulder. The Bachelorette reject also revealed more than just a new girlfriend, but his conservative political beliefs, captioning the pic, “Let’s make America great together. #squad #MAGA” (short for Donald’s campaign slogan Make America Great Again).

Tomi has proved to be great at generating press for her over-the-top far right comments, such as a July 2016 tweet where she wrote, “Meet the new KKK, they call themselves Black Lives Matter, but make no mistake their goals are far from equality,” after five Dallas police officers were killed during a protest by the group. That resulted in a petition signed by over 56,000 people asking The Blaze founder Glen Beck, 52, to fire her. But Tomi stood her ground, tweeting, “My free speech never caused a bloody protest. Can Black Lives Matter say the same?”

Not only is Chase now dating Tomi, he’s also hanging out with another competitor for 25-year-old JoJo Fletcher‘s love. Robby Hayes, 27, who was runner-up on their season, can seen hanging out with the couple in several pics and is part of their self-described squad” of Donald Trump “deplorables.” Oh man, Chase is giving us so many stunning new details of his life — his controversial new girl, palling around with Robby, supporting Donald — that our heads are about to explode!

