Billy Bush’s Wife Furious Over ‘Pussy Grabbing’ Video: Marriage In Trouble?

Uh oh. Could Billy Bush be facing a divorce on top of being fired after a leaked video of him and Donald Trump talking crudely about women?

Billy Bush, 45, might be losing something else thanks to his “locker room talk” with presidential candidate Donald Trump, 70. Unfortunately for the former television personality, his wife of 18 years, Sydney Davis, is extremely upset with her husband’s behavior, reports Page Six.

A source claims she was “furious about the tape,” and explained why: “Not just because of what was said, but because he was stupid enough to put himself in that position. It wasn’t just the . . . vile talk, it’s because he insisted the woman hug him and Trump. It was creepy.” Yikes.

“She was so furious that she refused to speak with him for a while — and she’s still furious. They are having marriage problems. He didn’t apologize to her for the embarrassment he caused in his statement. And she hasn’t released a statement at all,” the source claimed.

Sadly, Billy’s repulsive conversation and actions took place only 11 years ago, which means he was well into his marriage to Sydney at the time. The report also pointed out that although Billy has returned to life on the West Coast after losing his Today Show gig at NBC, that he has yet to be seen with his wife in public — which is obviously not a good sign for the pair.

Billy and Sydney were married on April 4, 1998 and have three beautiful daughters together: Josie, Marie and Lillie. Hopefully these two can work it out for the sake of their children!

