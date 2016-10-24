Ivanka Trump: Women Boycotting Her Fashion Line Over Dad’s Alleged Sexual Assaults

REX/Shutterstock

A passionate group of women have decided to boycott the stores who carry the Ivanka Trump fashion line until the cease carrying it! To these women, Ivanka is basically as bad as her father, and they refuse to wear her clothing because of his horrifying comments about sexual assault.

Some women believe that Ivanka Trump, 34, is acting “surrogate” of her father, Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign, and that’s not sitting well. Donald has been accused over 10 times of sexual assault and harassment, and made crass remarks on a 2005 tape about assault, and two women he wanted to sleep with.

Because they believe Ivanka is so intertwined in her father’s campaign, they don’t want to support her high-end clothing line, and are calling on the stores that carry it to stop carrying the clothes. T.J. Maxx, Amazon.com, Zappos, Bloomingdale’s, Lord & Taylor, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Dillard’s, DSW, Macy’s, Marshall’s, and Saks Off Fifth are some of the prominent stores that sell Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

The boycott was first proposed by Shannon Coulter, the CEO of a boutique marketing agency in San Francisco, via Twitter on October 10: “Not enough to not buy Ivanka’s collection. She campaigns for him. We should avoid stores that carry [her clothing]. #fashionnotfascism #ivankant”. In response to her tweets, tons of women have joined in on the ban:

Just do it. #boycottIvanka. Her shoes aren't all that anyway. — anat gerstein (@anatgerstein) October 20, 2016

@nordstrom — stop carrying ivanka trump. I am ready to boycott until she's pulled off your shelves. #GrabyourWallets — Toni Moos (@toni_moos) October 24, 2016

“[Women] were ready to give Ivanka a pass because she’s his daughter and it’s hard to be objective about your dad. But the Trump tape just sent people over the edge,” Shannon told Cosmo. “I think [women] took particular offense, as I did, to the fact that Ivanka tries to make feminism a part of her brand but is standing by, as an official campaign surrogate, a guy who is an alleged serial sexual assaulter of women. The disconnect was too big. And they were ready to speak up about it and flex their consumer power about it.”

