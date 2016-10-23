Seattle Seahawks Vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Seattle Seahawks are headed to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in a helluva matchup on Oct. 23! Seattle’s strong offensive edge against Arizona’s outstanding defense will make for a close game. This is a must-see game so click to watch every second!

There’s a lot on the line for the Arizona Cardinals when the Seattle Seahawks roll into the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. The 3-3 Cardinals might kiss their playoff chances goodbye if they lose to the 4-1 (and NFC West leading) Seahawks. This exciting edition of Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:30 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Though they’re playing in Arizona, it might as well be the Seahawks’ home turf. They’ve won the last three trips to Arizona and they’ve won five of the last seven meetings, per Seattle’s official website. They’ve outscored the Cardinals 105-34 during those meetings, which has the Cardinals focused on one thing: winning.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s on the road or at home,” Coach Bruce Arians, 64, said, per ESPN. “We’ve got to beat them. If we’re going to win the division, we’ve got to beat them.” A loss will drop their playoff chances to 34% but a win could jack it up to 65%. Plus, if they expect to win the NFC West, they need to get by Seattle’s incredible rush defense and somehow shut down Russell Wilson.

Russell is still a bit banged up since suffering a knee injury in Week 3, which is combined with a high ankle sprain and a sprained MCL. Despite this, he has the second-highest passer rating in NFL history.

He better focus. Patrick Peterson, 26, will be all up in Russell’s face like he was Brandon Marshall, 32. If he pulls off another one-handed interception, that would give the Cardinals the chance to hand the ball off to David Johnson. The 24-year-old announced his arrival in the NFL by running for three touchdowns in the 28-3 victory over the Jets. Will David repeat in this game?

