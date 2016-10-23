Taylor Swift: Watch Her Gorgeous Acoustic Version Of Calvin Harris Song

Slay, Tay! Taylor Swift performed a beautiful acoustic version of Calvin Harris’ ‘This Is What You Came For’ at the F1 Grand Prix, marking an EPIC return to the stage since her ‘1989’ world tour ended in 2105. We have the video, and all the details, here.

We’re watching this on repeat. Taylor Swift, 26, dazzled thousands of fans at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix on Oct. 22 with a stripped down performance of ex Calvin Harris‘, 32, smash song, “This Is What You Came For.” As you can see in the minute-long clip, Tay sits at a piano and sings the song that she co-wrote, looking beautiful in a super sexy black romper, thick winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes and a classic red lip. While we love Calvin’s original, upbeat version of the song with Rihanna, we also are seriously obsessed with Taylor’s elegant, emotional take on it.

The only thing missing from Tay’s performance of her ex’s hit song? Well, Calvin himself! While we suspected that he originally might make a surprise appearance, there was no sign of the hunky DJ in sight.

We can’t forget how the ex-couple, who split in summer 2016 after a year of dating, weren’t exactly on the best of terms after the breakup. After going their separate ways, it was revealed that Taylor was actually an uncredited songwriter on “This Is What You Came For.” As for why Tay wanted to keep her identity on the song unknown? She explained that she didn’t want their collaboration to draw attention away from how good the song actually was! Still, Calvin went on a big Twitter rant after the reveal, making it appear that maybe Tay’s decision to keep her name off the song wasn’t mutually agreed upon. Regardless, we love the song in both its original and stripped versions.

