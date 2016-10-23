Priyanka Chopra Teases Even More ‘Badass’ Alex On ‘Quantico’: She’s Done ‘Being Nice’

Alex has infiltrated the Citizen’s Liberation Front, and Priyanka Chopra told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY all about what’s next for her character. She revealed that Alex is getting even more ‘badass’ than she already is and teased that we’re going to see more familiar faces within the terrorist group.
In the last episode, Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) realized that the only way to defeat the CLF terrorists was to become one of them and infiltrate the group. Priyanka teased at Quantico’s PaleyFest in NYC that Alex isn’t about to play nice in the situation she’s in — with anyone.
“I think Alex is tired of being nice, tired of being considerate,” she said. “As you see in the future, as we go along, you see her more confident, hence more badass. She’s thinking, ‘You’re not going to mess with my country.’ She’s a really person to have within that crisis.”
Alex has already seen a familiar face among the terrorists of the Citizen’s Liberation Front — Jeremy from The Farm. Priyanka admitted that he’s not the only notable face that’s going to pop up.
“Yes, because as you saw, most people that were at The Farm happen to be at the G20 Summit,” she continued. “Now we don’t know why they’re there. We don’t know who is in the AIC, because they’re switching people in and out. So it’s a game of trust. It’ll be interesting to see how it unravels.”
Priyanka already revealed earlier in the season that season 2 would be a much “darker” season. The show proved that in the final moments of the season premiere, when the First Lady was decapitated. Quantico continues to push the boundaries and hit us with crazy twists and turns, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Quantico airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
