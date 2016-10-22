Taylor Swift Rehearses ‘This Is What You Came For’: Calvin Harris Showing Up For F1 Show?

Omg! Are we hearing this right? Taylor Swift was overheard rehearsing ‘This Is What You Came For’ the night before her big show at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix on October 22! Is ex Calvin Harris showing up to perform with her?

This is so crazy! Taylor Swift, 26, was soundchecking “This Is What You Came For” the night before she was getting ready to perform for the first time since her 1989 tour wrapped in 2015. On location at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in preparation for her big show at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, Taylor belted out the song that she cowrote with her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris, 32!

So is Calvin joining Taylor onstage during her big return to performing? Taylor and Calvin were on terrible terms since they ended their year-long relationship in 2016, but eventually warmed to being friends. Around the time of the breakup, Taylor revealed that she was actually an uncredited cowriter on Calvin’s smash hit song with Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For.”

She explained that she wrote under a pseudonym so that their collaboration wouldn’t take away attention from the awesome song. Calvin’s Twitter rant after the big reveal, made it seem as though her decision to tell the public about the collaboration wasn’t a mutually agreed upon idea. He tweeted that he felt like she was dragging him for keeping it a secret!

It’s a really inspired choice to make “This Is What You Came For” one of the songs at her first public performance in 10 months! This could totally signal that Calvin’s also on the ground in Austin, getting ready to perform with her. All could be good in ex-land!

