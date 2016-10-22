Taylor Swift: Relive Her Most Memorable Performances Before 1st Concert In 2016

REX/Shutterstock

For the first time since her ‘1989’ tour wrapped ten months ago, Taylor Swift is finally hitting the stage once again! Ahead of her show at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, we’re looking back at her best live performances of all time. Check ’em out here!

1. 2014 Grammy Awards

It had been more than a year since Taylor Swift, 26, put out new music when she performed at the 2014 Grammys — so she used it as an opportunity to sing the fan-favorite “All Too Well.” Needless to say…it was incredible.

2. 2009 Video Music Awards

We remember the 2009 VMAs as the year Kanye West, 39, interrupted Tay’s Female Video of the Year speech in favor of Beyonce, 35, but let’s not forget there was also an EPIC performance of “You Belong With Me,” too.

3. 2008 Academy of Country Music Awards

I think it’s pretty safe to say that this was one of the most defining moments of Taylor’s career — she performed half of “Should’ve Said No” in a sweatsuit before ripping it off to reveal a little black dress…and then shocked everyone by soaking herself in the POURING RAIN for the finale.

4. 2013 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor literally utilized the ENTIRE arena when she performed “22” at the BBMAs, and with a whole plethora of dancers and backup performers, it was totally epic.

5. 2012 American Music Awards

She started out this performance of “I Knew You Were Trouble” looking like an ethereal princess — but that all changed halfway through when her dancers ripped up her white dress to reveal a super sexy ensemble. Oh, and she sounded amazing too, of course.

6. 2009 Country Music Awards

After adding the Joe Jonas diss song “Forever & Always” to her album Fearless at the last minute, Taylor just HAD to perform it for millions of viewers at the CMAs. With epic chair-throwing and insane emotion, this one got us REALLY riled up.

7. 2006 Academy of Country Music Awards

Taylor had JUST burst onto the scene in 2006 when she sang her first single “Tim McGraw” at the ACMs — and she got to do it with Tim McGraw himself right in the front row. Needless to say, she totally freaked out!

8. 2013 Grammy Awards

Once again, Taylor took a dig at an ex during an awards show when she used a British accent during the bridge of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” Sorry, Harry Styles!

9. 2014 American Music Awards

“Blank Space” was the biggest song off 1989 — and she pulled out ALL the stops when she performed it at the AMAs less than a month after the album came out.

10. 2013 Brit Awards

What better place to perform a song about Harry Styles than in his home country?! This rendition of “I Knew You Were Trouble” was EVERYTHING.

HollywoodLifers, which performance of Taylor’s do YOU think is the best of all-time?

