Taylor Swift Can’t Sleep Before Concert As She Argues With Meredith The Cat — See Video

Aww, anyone with a chatty cat can totally identify with Taylor Swift. Her precious kitty Meredith kept her up all night on the eve of a big performance, meowing her heart out as the singer desperately tried to get some much-needed sleep. You’ve got to see the precious video.

Oh cats! Any owner has had an experience where they just want to meow and meow at all the wrong times and Taylor Swift, 26, got a taste of it thanks to her precious Scottish Fold Meredith. Her OG kitty wanted all of her owner’s attention in the middle of the night as Tay was trying to get some much-needed rest while fighting off a cold before her big Oct. 22 American Grand Prix performance. But of course Princess M wasn’t having any of her neglect and kept her up all night!

“Meredith…it’s two…stop it….stop…can you please stop meowing..stop meowing, it’s nighttime,” the singer is heard on an adorable Instagram video, sweetly trying to calm her chatty kitty. Tay lets us in on how Mere just won’t shut up, even showing us herself in bed trying to pull the pillows and blanket over her head to get some rest.

“Got a bad cold and an overly emotional cat. No sleep til Austin. Like actually though. Ps the door isn’t even closed, she’s so irrational,” the Bad Blood singer captioned the cute Instagram video. But she’s dead serious, as you can tell from her voice she’s definitely stuffed up and has a big concert at the US Grand Prix in Austin, TX Oct. 22, her first big live appearance she ended her 1989 world tour in Dec. 2015.

