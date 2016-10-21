Priyanka Chopra, Khloe Kardashian, & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

This has been such an insane week that was jam-packed with tons of different events. From movie premieres to parties, all of our favorite celebrities were out and about in gorgeous outfits & there were so many different looks to choose from, we can’t decide who was the best dressed of the week! What do you guys think — who was best dressed? VOTE.

We have to start with Khloe Kardashian, 32, because she is the woman of the hour. This week marked the official launch of her new denim collection, Good American, and she headed to the launch wearing an insanely sexy, sheer lace corset bodysuit tucked into a pair of light-wash high-waisted jeans from her own collection.

Next up, Jennifer Lawrence, 26, who also rocked a bodysuit. She donned a black underwire cutout La Perla bodysuit tucked into a pair of high-waisted black, wide-leg Ralph Lauren trousers with a metallic gold aztec pattern on the leg. She looked flawless in this all-black ensemble.

Michelle Obama, 52, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a rose gold Versace sequin gown at the State Dinner and she stole the show. One thing we are going to miss so much is without a doubt Michelle’s flawless style! It was her very last State Dinner and she without a doubt went out with a bang — we are obsessed with her dazzling gown.

Last but never least, our favorite gal, Priyanka Chopra, 34, headed to PaleyFest in a gorgeous Burberry x Barneys New York Silk Trench Dress which featured pretty green and blue medallion-print all over it and white piping trim, styled with mother-of-pearl buttons. She showed off a ton of cleavage when she went braless under the deep V-neck and she also opted to show a ton of leg with the sexy slit on the side.

There were so many gorgeous looks to choose from and we seriously cannot decide who was best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.