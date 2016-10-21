‘Jack Reacher’ Reviews: Why Critics Say Tom Cruise Should ‘Never Go Back’

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Another ‘Jack Reacher’ hits theaters this weekend, but can the sequel add up to the 2012 hit that was action packed and full with everything we love about Tom Cruise? According to reviews, not so much. So will you be your own judge?

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back hits theaters today, October 21!

Variety

“TOM CRUISE is JACK REACHER,” read the ads for the 2012 film, and yet, a more accurate description might have been, “TOM CRUISE pretends to be JACK REACHER.” The character that was an awkward fit for the actor four years ago seems to be even more so now, if only because Cruise’s greatest asset is his charisma, while Reacher is a stoic, stone-cold heavy. From Bond to Bourne, such action heroes have become the cliché these days, showing an almost sociopathic lack of feeling as they go about their efficient ultraviolence. But Cruise, who always seems to be half-smiling in everything else he does, seems far too serious in the role, leaving room for the ladies, Smulders and Yarosh, to steal the show.

New York Daily News

With all the action movies that have come before, it’s tough to make car chases and fist fights seem original and exciting, but fortunately, there’s enough of a story to keep things interesting even when you might feel a sense of déjà vu. When it comes down to it, Tom Cruise has made another solid and satisfying action-thriller, basically disproving the title film’s title that suggests he should have never gone back.

Roger Ebert

It’s a pity that Jack Reacher: Never Go Back fails to support Cruise and his co-stars, all of whom are acting as if their lives depended on it. There’s a great movie buried somewhere in here—a strange but beguiling family comedy and a meditation on nature vs. nurture, with a bit of shooting and punching thrown in—but the filmmakers never figure out how to excavate it.

Will you be seeing Jack Reacher?

