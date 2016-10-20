Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Reconciling? There’s A Glimmer Of Hope

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship ended in a very nasty child custody battle, it seemed nearly impossible that a reconciliation would ever come. But has something changed their fate? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details!

Don’t fold in the cards just yet; Team Brangelina isn’t totally dead! “The ice between him and Angie is starting to thaw,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A week ago, it seemed impossible that they would ever get past this, but things are shifting. There does seem to be a glimmer of hope.” OMG, this is amazing news!

Although it helps that Angelina Jolie, 47, and Brad Pitt, 52, have come to some agreements in their legal battle over their six children, it also didn’t hurt that Brad and his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, mended things during their recent reunion, following the “airplane incident” that proved to be the last straw for Angelina. “The meeting with Maddox was monumental,” added the source. “It’s the start of forgiveness and healing for everyone. It was very emotional and painful. but a huge step in the right direction.”

The Allied actor was reportedly searching for someone more “lighthearted,” but the search may be suspended after the recent events. “Brad came out of it with a lot of hope,” our insider continued. But even as the actor and his family move in the right direction, the meeting was still “depressing as hell for him because it was a reminder of what he’s lost. He feels rock bottom without his family, it’s a pain he never imagined he’d feel and every day it gets harder to be apart from them,” the source added. Aww, this is SO sad!

It definitely looks like there is a long road ahead for Angie, Brad, and even the children. But in addition to reuniting with Maddox, Brad has reportedly seen his other five children two times already. And Brad continues to cooperate with Angie’s wishes. “Brad misses them all so much, he would do anything to have his family back together.” We still believe in Brangelina!

