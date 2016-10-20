Brie Bella’s Baby Gender Revealed — Is She Having A Boy Or Girl?

Courtesy of Instagram

So sweet! Pregnant former pro wrestler and ‘Total Bellas’ reality star Brie Bella just passed her first trimester and that means she got to find out the gender of her baby! Keep reading for the adorable way she revealed if she’s having a precious little girl or a bouncing baby boy!

Brie Bella, 32, is SO ecstatic about finding out the sex of her baby that she couldn’t wait to share the amazing news with her Instagram followers. “Couldn’t be happier to bring a little girl into our lives!!!! 💗💗💗💗 She’s already stealing her Daddy’s heart!!!” the reality star shared on Oct. 20. She celebrated sharing the news with husband Daniel Bryan by popping a can of confetti for him that turned out to be pink. It was all over the floor in the pic she shared with her fans, where she and Daniel were giving a “cheers” to the news with little pink baby bottles. Brie kept in the spirit by wearing a soft pink dress that nicely showed off her growing baby bump.

“When I found out it was a girl I actually got really emotional,” the Total Bellas star tells E! News. “I have such an amazing relationship with my mom and I think, wow, I’m going to have that with my daughter. Also as a woman I now have my own blood to follow my legacy. It’s such a special feeling! My mini me!”

“I’m so excited we’re having a little girl. I’m sure that, just like her mother, she’s going to steal my heart,” Daniel added. The couple announced they were expecting their first child at the start of Oct., and she’s been documenting every step of her pregnancy via her Instagram since. We can’t wait to watch her baby belly grow as their E! reality show continues, because Brie is obviously so over the moon about becoming a mom. It’s going to make for some really touching moments on Total Bellas!

