Beyonce ‘Disappointed’ In Kanye After Diss: He Should Be Caring For Kim Not Starting Feuds

Oh snap! Kanye West’s sudden tantrum against Jay Z and Beyonce has not gone unnoticed by the ‘Lemonade’ hitmaker. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Bey is beyond frustrated with his very public childish rant! Keep reading for how she thinks he should be focusing his energy on helping Kim and not dissing his friends.

“Beyonce is frustrated and disappointed in Kanye for calling them out like this. They’ve been friends with Kanye for a long, long time, if he has issues with them, he can call them up and they can talk about it in private,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Kanye, 39, went on an absolutely inexplicable rant against the couple Oct. 19, revealing that their kids have never played together and then went to town on Jay, 46, for not being more supportive after Yeezy’s wife Kim Kardashian, 35, was robbed in Paris. Knowing how private Bey is with her personal business, she has to be mortified that he’s do that!

“She thinks he should be home taking care of Kim, not putting his energy into this kind of childish negativity. After all the pain and suffering the Paris robbery caused, Bey really doesn’t think the world needs them feuding,” our insider adds. Kanye stayed with Kim in the days that followed, cancelling two concerts, but is back on the road with his Saint Pablo tour.

“Don’t call me, after the robbery, and say ‘How you feelin’?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling? Come by the house,” he told the audience at his Seattle concert. He made it seem like Jay and Bey hadn’t bothered to see how he was doing following his scary family crisis that found Kim bound, gagged and robbed of $11 million in jewelry by gunmen. Clearly he feels slighted, and when Kanye wants a beef, it’s ON! For good measure he added, “Bring the kids by the house, like we’re brothers.” This came after he already very publicly dissed Jay about his streaming service Tidal and its feud with Apple Music preventing a Watch the Throne 2. Whew, for Kanye to publicly call out Jay is a really epic deal. We hope this doesn’t ruin their friendship and working relationship.

