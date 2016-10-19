Mom & Daughter Poison Family With Antifreeze One By One — Shocking Details

AP photo

This is SO chilling! In a terrifying murderous plot, a Missouri mother & daughter duo teamed up to kill the rest of their family by poisoning them with antifreeze! Even more sinister though, the mom, Diane Staudte, apparently had a ‘deep animosity’ toward her family, which is reportedly why she did it! So awful.

It doesn’t get much more heartbreaking than this. Church-going Missouri mom Diane Staudte, had four children. But apparently not all of her kids were treated equally as she reportedly favored her third child, daughter Rachel Staudte, now 25. So much so that the two planned to murder the rest of their family — and they almost got away with it!

Over a span of two years Diane and Rachel poisoned their fam with antifreeze, beginning with Diane’s husband and Rachel’s father, Mark Staudte in early 2012. That year, on Easter, Diane told police she found Mark — who was 61 — dead in bed after suffering from flu-like symptoms for a few days. Just five months later, Diane poisoned her son Shaun, 26.

Again, Diane told authorities that she found Shaun dead on the floor of his bedroom after he said he felt sick. “We just thought it was a spate of bad luck,” Mark’s brother, Michael Staudte, revealed to People magazine of that devastating time. But less than one year later, in June 2013, tragedy struck once again when Diane’s second oldest child, Sarah, then 24, was hospitalized. She had flu-like symptoms that turned out to be organ failure.

During that time, Diane and Rachel voluntarily went to the Springfield Police Department once called in by police after they received an anonymous tip claiming that Diane may have been responsible for the mysterious deaths of Mark and Shaun, as well as the hospitalization of Sarah.

Diane later admitted to putting antifreeze in Mark’s sports drinks. When asked why, Diane told Detective Neal McAmis, “By then, I hated his guts. He would throw things at me. He would throw things at the kids. I guess I’d just had enough.”

She also revealed that she had been putting antifreeze in her children Shaun and Sarah’s soda for “a couple days.” She apparently poisoned Shaun because he was a significant burden to her. “Shaun would be interfering with whatever I would do,” Diane told the detective. “He was more than a bother … more than a pest.” As for Sarah, she had college debt that she didn’t want to pay.

However, Diane did not poison her youngster daughter nor Rachel because she “loved them.” But after police realized Rachel was involved due to diary entries she wrote, Rachel admitted that her youngest sister, who was 12 at the time, was in fact her mother’s next target after Sarah.

Neal told 20/20 that “Rachel said that her mother was the only one that understood her. They could relate to each other … Rachel was the golden child, and it was just going to be those two.”

After being charged with murder and pleading guilty, Diane was sentenced to life in prison without parole this past spring. Rachel, who also pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against her mother, was sentenced in March to two life terms, however, she is eligible for parole after 42 and a half years.

