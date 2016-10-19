Kris Jenner’s Face: Is Her New Look The Result Of Plastic Surgery? — Doctor Speaks

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Were you, like many other fans, alarmed by the way Kris Jenner’s face looked in a number of new photos she posted on Oct. 18? Well, a cosmetic facial surgeon took a close look at the pics and EXCLUSIVELY revealed whether Kris’ striking new look is the result of plastic surgery.

“Kris [Jenner] looks like she’s had a plastic surgery makeover! Her face looks tighter and lifted, the result of a possible facelift. Her cheeks look fuller, which could very well be due to fat injections. Overall, she looks a lot different than the Kris we knew just a couple months ago,” Dr. Anthony Youn, Cosmetic Facial Surgeon, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Of course, we must note, that just because our plastic surgeon expert says Kris looks like she had plastic surgery, doesn’t mean she did. At this time, Kris has not commented on the photos in question.

As we previously told you, Kris, 60, looked almost unrecognizable as she posed for photos with daughters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian on Oct. 18. She debuted her seemingly new look at The Grove in Los Angeles, where Khloe was launching her new Good American jeans. In the pics, the grandmother of FIVE looks younger than ever with tight cheeks, super smooth skin, a narrower jaw line, catlike eyes and sexy full lips. It’s certainly a dramatic change from the way we’re used to seeing her.

But just because Kris looks different, doesn’t mean she had plastic surgery. She could just look different due to lighting or a new way she’s applying her makeup. Either way, Kris looks great and almost as young as her daughters, who are in their 30s!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Did Kris Jenner get plastic surgery? Tell us how you feel below.

