Kim Kardashian’s Glowing Skin — Her Makeup Artist’s Exact How-To

Kim Kardashian never leaves the house without flawless skin, and her makeup artist just shared every product that goes into her golden glow over on her app. Click ahead to see how you can copy Kim’s stunning skin!

Kim Kardashian, 35, loves a bronzed and highlighted look, and her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic has perfected her glow over the years. In honor of her 36th birthday on October 21, Mario shared the how-to behind one of his favorite looks on Kim — her 34th birthday party in Las Vegas.

Centering around the most flawless skin we’ve ever seen, Mario started by applying the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $64. To set Kim’s foundation and prevent shine, Mario dusted the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $38, over Kim’s face.

To add a soft all-over glow, Mario then applied the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector, $41, which you can also apply to the high points of the face (cheekbones, brow bones, down the bridge of the nose) for a more highlighted effect. To contour her cheekbones, Mario used the bronze shade from the Tom Ford Shade And Illuminate Duet, $80, and set the contour with the Smashbox Bronze Lights Skin Perfecting Bronzer in Suntan Matte, $50.

For peach-flushed cheeks, Mario applied the Cargo Swimmables Powder Blush, $26, at the apples of Kim’s cheeks. Then, to set the whole look, he sprayed the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $48, on Kim’s skin and gently patted everything in with a Beauty Blender, $20.

HollywoodLifers, will you be trying out Mario’s tips?

