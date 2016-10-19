Angelina Jolie: Don’t Keep Brad Pitt From Seeing His Kids

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina, let me say this first – if Brad has been physically abusive to Maddox or any of the other kids, then they must only have supervised visits. But, if that isn’t an issue, then please enable your children to see their dad as much as possible.

Angelina Jolie, you, of course, love your children dearly and want to do everything you can to protect them. But, if in fact there is no history of abuse by Brad, then don’t you think it’s so important that your six children have a close relationship with their father, as well as their mother?

From what we know, Brad has always had a loving relationship with his kids. The two of you may have very different parenting styles, with Brad believing in stricter, more traditional parenting and you, feeling strongly about letting the kids be free. But, that’s no reason to prevent your estranged husband from being deeply involved in raising his kids.

Psychologists and family therapists all agree that children benefit enormously from having close relationships with both of their parents. No matter how devoted and loving a mother you are, Angelina, your children still need their dad. And, from what we know, Brad has only seen his children – and possibly not Maddox, 15, at all – only twice in the month since you had a major disagreement during a plane ride back to LA from France. Those visits have been monitored by a therapist, per an agreement with you, because there are still ongoing investigations by the FBI and the DCFS (Department of Community & Family Services) into an allegation of abuse towards Maddox.

You aren’t “trying to poison the kids against Brad,” an insider told US Weekly. Angelina “wants them to have a relationship with him once their health and safety is ensured.” And that’s great on both counts. Of course, you must be assured that your children are safe with their father, but also, it’s good to know that you do want them to have an ongoing relationship with him, despite the fact that you asked for sole physical custody in your divorce filing.

Just be careful, Angelina, that your desire to separate from Brad and end your relationship with him, doesn’t infect your thinking about Brad’s relationship with the kids. You may be done for good with being his wife, but he will always be their father. That’s a position that lasts a lifetime. And it should.

Children learn different things from each parent and crave and need the support and approval from both. You, yourself, no doubt suffered from not having an involved relationship with your own father, Jon Voight when you grew up. That’s something you may not want to acknowledge at this point in your life, but it must have hurt you to not feel like you had a deeply caring dad. No child on the other hand, suffers from having too much parental love!

Now, Maddox may be angry with Brad right now because of the family fight that occurred and because he loves you so much, but he is only 15. Lots of 15-year-olds – from all backgrounds – at times are furious with one or both of their parents. It’s a typical stage that teens can go through. But, how he feels at 15 is not necessarily how he’ll feel at 16 or 18 or 30. He can completely change his mind in the next week, month or year.

And, you should support him having a relationship with Brad, a father who loves him so much. I’m sure that they have a long history of many, many wonderful times together. Life is long, and 15 is too young for a roadblock to be put in the way of Maddox’s relationship with his dad.

Angelina, this is clearly the most difficult time for you, Brad and your six children. But, part of doing your best for your children is ensuring that they continue to see their dad and have him as a major part of their lives.

In the long run, I’m sure you’ll agree. Hollywoodlifers, should Angelina make sure that she’s not making it too hard for Brad to see their kids? Let me know.

