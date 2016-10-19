Kylie Jenner, Malia Obama & More Named TIME’s Most Influential Teens Of 2016

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

TIME magazine has released their annual list of the 30 Most Influential teens, and 2016’s list is incredible. The list includes activists to actors, athletes and musicians, and a tons of names you’ll instantly recognize. Congratulations to Kylie Jenner, Malia Obama, Jaden Smith & more! Click through for the full list!

These 30 teens were deemed eligible for one of the most prestigious honors they can receive as young person. They all come from totally different backgrounds and fields, and they all have numerous accolades and achievements. TIME magazine considered those feats, as well as their “global impact through social media and overall ability to drive news.”

Malala Yousafzai, 19, is one of the most accomplished teens — no, people — worldwide. Before turning 18, she had a Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts promoting education for girls around the world. Of course she’s on this list! Simone Biles, 19, and Laurie Hernandez, 16, are on the list for being incredible Olympic gymnasts. Two members of the US Women’s Gymnastics Team, or the Final Five, as they were called, Laurie took home a gold and silver medal, and Simone took home a stunning four gold medals and one bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics this summer!

President Barack Obama‘s two daughters, Sasha Obama, 15, and Malia Obama, 18, are included for their activism, and for being incredible role models to young black girls. As TIME calls them, they’re “budding American icons.” Jaden Smith, 18, is included for bashing gender norms in the public eyes. Seen frequently wearing skirts in public, he launched his own clothing line, MSFTSrep, with the hopes that girls who want to dress masculine, and boys who want to dress feminine, can just do what they want!

It may be surprising to some to see that Kylie Jenner, 19, is included on this list, but her influence is undeniable. Kylie is a social media powerhouse, and her Kylie Cosmetics line has taken over the beauty industry. When else has someone’s lips become the center of national discussion? She’s here to stay. Take a look at these other phenomenal teens:

Dancer Maddie Ziegler, 14

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, 14

Chef Logan Guleff, 14

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, 14

Gladiator Lacrosse entrepreneur Rachel Zietz, 16

Scientist Kiara Nirghin, 16

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, 16

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi, 16

CoverGirl’s first CoverBoy James Charles, 17

Competitive video game player Sumail Hassan, 17

LGBT activist Gavin Grimm, 17

Actress Amandla Stenberg, 17

Flogg founder Ben Pasternak, 17

Singer Zara Larsson, 18

Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, 18

Olympic Swimmer Yusra Mardini, 18

Teal founder George Matus, 19

Singer Shawn Mendes, 18

Model Luka Sabbat, 18

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, 19

Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello, 19

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz, 19

Model Barbie Ferreira, 19

