Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sexy Slit Trench Wrap Dress At PaleyFest

REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely flawless at PaleyFest LA on Oct. 17th and we were obsessed with her sexy silk dress. She opted to rock a patterned trench dress that had a sexy slit on the side showing off her amazing legs. We loved her look from head-to-toe, did you guys?

Priyanka, 34, is just too gorgeous for words. She looked so effortlessly beautiful at PaleyFest when she opted to wear a gorgeous silk wrap dress. The Burberry x Barneys New York Silk Trench Dress features pretty green and blue medallion-print all over it and is trimmed with white piping and styled with mother-of-pearl buttons.

We are obsessed with the fact that the dress had a trench coat silhouette with wide notch lapels and it looked like she was wearing a jacket! Around her waist was a belted wrap closure, cinching in her petite waist and highlight her amazing figure. Even though her dress looked a bit like a nightgown or a sleeping robe, it somehow just worked on her!

Priyanka opted to go completely braless underneath the dress and accentuated her cleavage with a long chain necklace and other gorgeous Noor Fares jewelry. Aside from going braless, the side of the dress was the sexiest part! The wrap dress featured an insanely plunging slit on the side of the dress, showing off her long, lean legs.

She topped her entire look off with a simple pair of black, pointy-toed ankle-strap pumps, a gorgeous dark burgundy lip, and effortless, loose tousled waves.

Priyanka always looks stunning no matter where she goes or what she wears, so we’re not surprised she looked this good on the red carpet! What do you guys think of Priyanka’s sexy slit dress? Do you love her look as much as we do?

