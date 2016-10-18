Kerry Washington Gives Birth: ‘Scandal’ Star Welcomes 2nd Baby With Husband

REX/Shutterstock

This is so exciting! Kerry Washington and hubby, Nnamdi Asomugha, have added to their family once again! The actress has given birth to a beautiful baby and we are so happy for the growing fam — this makes little Isabelle, 2, a big sister. Aw! Find out if she had a boy or a girl here!

Kerry Washington, 39, and her football player husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, 35, have just welcomed a new baby BOY into the world. The little one, who was born on Oct. 5, according to E! News, is the couple’s second child. How exciting! They named their precious son Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, but aside from that, details have yet to be released.

While hiding a pregnancy as a working actress can be difficult, there’s no question Scandal knew just how to handle Kerry’s baby bump — after all, this isn’t the first time they had to conceal her pregnant belly. ABC’s Entertainment President Channing Dungey revealed in a conference call back in May that the star’s pregnancy did force the network to “make some adjustments” though, which ultimately meant that the show would be moving to mid-season instead of returning in the fall like it normally does.

It will also be cut from 22 episodes to 16, our sister site, TVLine, reported. But strangely, while Kerry’s pregnancy news only became public in May, the show began filming in mid-July! It seems as though they may have been ready to film sooner than expected!

But we’re not surprised there was so much secrecy. After all, Kerry, who is notoriously private about her personal life, didn’t show off her baby bump until the Met Gala in early May. However, the following week, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside TGIT showrunner, Shonda Rhimes, and opened up about expecting again. “Who do you call first, your parents or Shonda, when you find out that you’re pregnant?” show host, Jimmy Kimmel, asked. “My parents don’t want me to answer that,” Kerry responded with a laugh.

And before that, in February, the actress dished about taking her toddler daughter, Isabelle, 2, on the Scandal set with ET. Maybe she’ll do the same with baby number two? “I’m really blessed because my daughter gets to be at work with me a lot so that’s really fun and wonderful. Everybody at work really likes it,” she said at the time. “She brings a lot of joy wherever she is so it’s fun to have her around.” And now she has TWO bundles of joy!

How excited are you for Kerry and Nnamdi, HollywoodLifers? Send your congratulations to the happy family below!

