Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Getting Married Before Blake & Gwen? — Wedding Plans

They’re making it happen! Miranda Lambert and Anderson East totally want to get married and have kids SOON. Will she beat ex Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to the altar? We have all the details, here.

Racing down the aisle? Miranda Lambert, 32, and Anderson East, 28, are more in love than ever these days, and now it looks like they might even be getting hitched sooner than the country starlet’s ex Blake Shelton, 40, and girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47. “She wants to get married again and have children soon,” a source told E! News on Oct. 17. “That has been an open conversation between her and Anderson. He wants the same. Miranda is very happy with Anderson. They have gotten very close. Her friends think this is the guy for her.” Aw! So sweet.

We’re so glad to hear that things are going so well for Miranda and Anderson. Back in Aug. 2016, the “Vice” singer opened up about her relationship with her singer/songwriter boyfriend — affirming that she thinks he is THE one. “She’s announced to friends she’s getting married, and it’s all systems go,” a source told Life & Style. “Miranda feels that Anderson’s the perfect guy for her.” Too cute!

Meanwhile, Blake and Gwen are about to celebrate their one-year anniversary of dating in late Oct. 2106, and we can’t help but wonder if this means an engagement! We’ve even heard that the sexy couple might be getting married during the holiday season. We’re just thrilled that both couples seem to be so happy with each other, and we can’t wait to see who will be walking down the aisle first.

