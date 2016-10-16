Dallas Cowboys Vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

America’s Team hits the road Oct. 16 as the Dallas Cowboys head up to the unfriendly environs of Lambeau Field as they take on the Green Bay Packers. These two NFC rivals always put on one heck of a show and this game is definitely one any NFL fan can’t miss. Keep reading for all the live stream details!

Green Bay gets their second home game in a row as Dak Prescott, 23, brings his NFC East leading Dallas Cowboys north to take on the Packers. The rookie QB has been absolutely on fire this season, being more than just Tony Romo's place-holder. He's secured the team a 4-1 record and stat-wise according to Football Outsiders' Metrics is the second best quarterback in the entire NFL, ranked second only to Atlanta's Matt Ryan, 31. He and his incredible arm will be putting on quite a show as they go up against a hungry Pack when the action kicks off at 4:25 EST on Oct. 16 and we've got your way to watch online!

Aaron Rodgers, 32, and the Pack have only dropped one game this season and that was on the road to their longtime rival the Minnesota Vikings. They should put up a strong fight home against the Cowboys, but they’re going to need to play a whole lot better than they did against the New York Giants in week five, where they were rested and coming off a bye week and still struggled to come up with a 23-16 win. They haven’t had blow-out play against any team this season and need to step it up and pray for the Vikes to finally have a defeat if they want a chance atop the NFC Central.

The Cowboys are coming off a comfy 28-14 victory at home over the lowly Bengals and the Packers are probably the toughest team they’ve faced yet all season. Luckily, it looks like they’ll have star wide receiver Dez Bryant, 27, back in the lineup after he missed two games with a hairline fracture in his right leg. He practiced with the team Oct. 12 which is a good sign, and Dak would love to have his favorite target back in action. As for the Packers, they’re hoping that running back Eddie Lacy, 26, has been able to rehab his injured ankle enough this week to start against Dallas.

