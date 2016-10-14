Rihanna & Chris Brown: Will She Return To Him After Drake Split?

REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna is single and ready to mingle, but would she ever consider going back to her first love after splitting with Drake!? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on whether or not the Barbadian beauty is planning on rekindling her romance with Chris Brown.

Even though Rihanna, 28, is officially an eligible bachelorette, she still has ZERO interest in pursuing failed relationships. The Anti songstress reportedly broke things off with Drake, 29, on Oct. 10, but that doesn’t mean she’ll go running back into the arms of her first love, Chris Brown, 27. “She made that mistake and will not return to him romantically,” a source close to the Barbadian beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Could they be friends, could they return and record with each other again? Of course but that is all it is going to be, if Chris has his hopes up he will surely be disappointed in the result.” Looks like she’s keeping it moving!

We could’ve seen this coming, given the fact that Rihanna doesn’t seem to be very interested in rekindling her romance with Drizzy or Breezy. She posted a cryptic post to her Instagram account on Oct. 9, revealing exactly how she felt about her single status. “None of my exs are married or in happy relationships so it’s safe to say I wasn’t da problem lol.” Yowza! Despite RiRi and Chris having a tumultuous relationship while dating on-and-off from 2007 to 2013, they have still found a way to be amicable. After her split with Drake, a source told us “Chris sent her a joking text telling her telling her she could lay on his chest if she needed a rock for support.”

As we previously reported, the R&B singer has already been trying to make his move, sending Rihanna and her family a ton of gifts in an attempt to woo her. But, it seems RiRi’s going to take some time for herself as she “isn’t rushing into a new romance right now,” according to E! News. Shortly after calling it quits with Drizzy, she took a trip to visit her father in Barbados, looking happy as can be during their bonding time. Keep doing you, girl!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think RiRi and Chris should try to reconcile their romance or keep it moving? Let us know!

