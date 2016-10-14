Brad Pitt & Daughters Break Down In Tears During Their Emotional First Visit Since Split

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt has reunited with his family! It’s been three whole weeks since the actor has seen his daughters, and couldn’t help but break down in tears when he visited them for the FIRST time since splitting from Angelina Jolie. Read all the bittersweet details, here.

It’s so great to see that Brad Pitt, 52, and Angelina Jolie, 41, are keeping their divorce civil in front of their children. The hunky actor reportedly broke down in tears when he was finally reunited with his kiddos after not seeing them for THREE whole weeks. It would have been the perfect day, if it weren’t for the therapist who was supervising Brad the whole time. Sounds like Angie is still keeping her guard up (following reports that Brad allegedly lashed out at Maddox on a private flight) as she only allowed her ex-husband to see at least two of their six kids, according to The Daily Mail.

It was reported that the formerly married couple reached a temporary child custody agreement, which allows Brad to visit his kids from time to time. Supervision was a part of the deal, and was carried out by Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. Brad is currently under investigation by the FBI and LA’s Family Services department after he allegedly hit his son. Angie filed for divorce only five days after the alleged incident, ending their 2-year marriage and 12-year relationship.

As Brad continues to fight his way through the FBI’s ongoing investigation, Angie appears to be living a slightly happier and more easy going life. The Salt star rented out a $300,000-per month luxury pad in LA’s Hidden Hills that includes a pool, a waterslide, a wine room — and everything else fit for a queen! Who could possibly be lonely and miserable when you’ve got a house that sweet?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad will ever get unsupervised visits?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.