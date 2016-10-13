Facebook Workplace: 5 Things To Know About The App

Image Courtesy of Facebook

Facebook unveiled their updated office collaboration app Workplace on Oct. 10, and it seriously sounds so cool. With the app your company can get organized and stay in touch like never before! Here are 5 things to know about it.

1. It used to be called Facebook at Work. Now that the app is opening up for anybody to use, the social media giant gave it a new name: Workplace by Facebook. The new version of the app is widely available as of Oct. 10.

2. It’s already being used by over 1000 companies. “People have created nearly 100,000 groups and the top five countries using Workplace are India, the US, Norway, UK and France,” Facebook revealed. Wow! Now that they’ve worked out the kinks, we’re sure it will just keep growing!

3. Facebook has been using it for years. Facebook explains that the app is based on the internal app they made for organizing their own company, and they’ve been using it for quite a while. What company doesn’t want to operate like Facebook?!

4. It’s like Facebook but with tons of new features. “You can chat with a colleague across the world in real time, host a virtual brainstorm in a Group, or follow along with your CEO’s presentation on Facebook Live,” the company explained. However, they will also include “a dashboard with analytics and integrations with single sign-on, in addition to identity providers that allow companies to more easily integrate Workplace with their existing IT systems.” So cool!

5. It’s competitively priced. Facebook is offering a free three-month trial for any interested company, and after that you pay based on the amount of users you have. For companies of less than 1,000 monthly users it’s $3 per person monthly, from 1,000 to 10,000 users is $2 per person and over 10,000 is $1 per person. Luckily for non-profits and educational groups, it’s free!

HollywoodLifers, will you be using Workplace by Facebook? Share your thoughts with us!