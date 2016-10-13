Priyanka Chopra’s Flat Abs In ‘Women’s Health’ — How She Stays In Shape Eating Pizza

Courtesy of Women's Health

Pizza, burgers, and chicken wings aren’t completely off the menu for Priyanka, but the actress admits it’s all about balance. Read her diet and fitness tips below!

Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely amazing on the cover and inside the November issue of Women’s Health magazine.

We love her simple, sexy style, and her body looks amazing!

“I generally inherently stay fit,” she admits. “I want to be curvaceous but not super-skinny but at the same time I want to be lean. So I try and eat healthy whenever I can.”

Priyanka admits it’s all about balance.

“Life is just really fast-paced and you don’t have to kill yourself in the gym,” she told the mag. “You don’t have to starve yourself. I love having my pizzas and burgers and buffalo wings, on the side, for sure. But I like staying fit as well.”

She admits she loves her curves, but wants to stay in shape for her career.

“I have to stay super active and agile because I do my own stunts. I do all my fights myself. I trust my body and my instincts.” Impressive, Priyanka! Those stunts on Quantico are no joke!

She continues: “My favorite was of staying in shape is staying active. I think that’s most important. You don’t have to kill yourself at the gym, you don’t have to starve yourself. You just have to eat healthy, eat right. Life is just really fast-paced. To be able to find ways of being healthy within that is a smart way to do it.”

She also admits that there is a spiritual component: “People always say you should listen to your body, but I don’t listen to my body. My body listens to me. I can’t afford to be sick or low on energy. It’s mind over matter: I’m going to have a good day, and not in that fake ‘Happy girls are the best girls!’ way.”

