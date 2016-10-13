PETA Launches ‘Grab A Pussy’ Adoption Campaign After Donald Trump’s Scandal

REX/Shutterstock

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is trying to turn Donald Trump’s creepy video into a positive campaign for homeless cats. That’s right, they’re asking you to ‘grab a pussy (cat)’ and adopt a new kitten. We have all the details, right here!

While people all over America were horrified by Donald Trump’s comment that he can “grab women by the p***y” just because he’s famous, PETA saw a pawpportunity to help REAL pussies. Pussy CATS, that is. “While the media is buzzing about the presidential election, animal shelters nationwide are struggling with the tail end of kitten season,” PETA said in a statement. “Which is why PETA is negotiating with local outdoor advertisers in New York City, where both presidential candidates have bases, to erect a purrvocative billboard that features a frisky cat next to the words ‘Grab a Pussy! Adopt a Cat From Your Local Shelter.'”

The ad, which the charity calls “nonpartisan,” urges New Yorkers on both sides of the aisle to help more than 20,000 homeless kitties in need before winter comes. PETA President Ingrid Newkirk worries that the drama of the election has made issues like animal adoptions “invisible.””We hope this ad will encourage people to think for a second about the crisis facing cats and other animals and—if they have the time, love, patience, and funds to do so—to consider opening their homes to one or two beautiful cats from a shelter.” So sweet!

Going one step further, the company reminds pet owners that it is VERY important to spay or neuter your pet to avoid creating more homeless animals that then end up in the already-strained city-run shelters. In such an intense presidential election season, this is one campaign we can DEFINITELY get behind.

