Kristen Stewart Channels Robert Pattinson In Maroon Suit: Who Wore It Better?

REX Shutterstock

Although this former couple has clearly moved on, it looks like they’re still influencing each other — at least on the red carpet! Kristen Stewart stepped out in a maroon suit, showing off a sexy take on menswear, all while channeling her ex, Robert Pattinson! Who do you think wore it better?

Coincidence? I think not! We’ve been following Kristen Stewart, 26, and Robert Pattinson‘s amazing looks on the red carpet for years, which is why when Kristen stepped out to promote Certain Women premiere on Oct. 3 in NYC for the New York Film Festival, we couldn’t help but feel a bit of deja vu as we saw her in her sharp-looking maroon suit, which she wore open, sans shirt — it was beyond sexy and chic! Kristen went bare and braless beneath the Sandro Gaudi jacket, which was paired with the brand’s matching Prim trousers — the burgundy look fit her to perfection.

Kristen has always had an edgy, high-fashion sense of style on the red carpet and her latest look stayed true to her signature look — but that’s not all! It also evoked memories of a certain Twilight actor. Kristen’s maroon suit instantly reminded us of the dapper ensemble Rob, 30, donned for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, when he looked so sharp in a Gucci suit. At the time, Robsten was very much in love and totally at the height of their Twilight fame.



Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson — Their Relationship In Photos

When Kristen and Rob dated they were one of our favorite clone couples, often stepping out in seriously similar looking outfits — hey, I guess old habits die hard! In fact, this isn’t the first time Kristen paid homage to Rob in a maroon suit. In 2012 while promoting Snow White and the Huntsman at a photo call in Sydney she also rocked separates in the same hue.

Are you loving the way Kristen channeled Rob with her latest look or do you think the entire situation is just one big coincidence? Check it out above and be sure to vote.

