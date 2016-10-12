Gal Gadot Rocks Trendy, Twisted Bun — Get The Exact Look From Her Hairstylist

REX/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot looked cool with an intricate updo at the Los Angeles premiere of her film ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’ on October 8. Get the exact how to right here!

Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora was inspired by Gal Gadot’s stunning sequin dress and wanted to create “a modern hairstyle with an elaborate twist.”

He succeeded — she looked amazing!

Here is how to get the look:

“Prep hair with Moroccanoil Treatment to create the perfect foundation for styling and apply Moroccanoil Molding Cream for shine and definition.

Make two separations from the right to the left center of the ear and start braiding the first top section all the way until you reach the top center of the head. Finish twisting the rest of the hair.

Once the tail is done, wrap around creating a top twisted chignon.

Brush the bottom section of the hair and twist all the way to the end of the hair. Use a hair tie to secure.

Take the tail end of the second section and wrap around to the top center chignon.”

Her makeup was done by Kara Yoshimoto Bua, who used Chanel Vitalumiere Foundation for her flawless skin and a deep, dark Chanel Rouge Coco lipstick for the “glam punk” look.

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with this hair and makeup look on Gal Gadot at the “Keeping Up With The Joneses” premiere?

