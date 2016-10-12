Brad Pitt Will Fight Angelina Jolie To Get Sole Physical Custody Of 6 Kids — She Won’t Share

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie may be after sole physical custody of her & Brad Pitt’s kids, but Brad is NOT going down without a fight. In fact, a new report claims that not only is he forced to fight for FULL physical custody due to Angie’s refusual to settle for joint, but that he’s also going to win! Apparently he’s out for blood and it’s ‘Angie’s worst nightmare’ — yikes!

After allegedly meeting with his kids for the fist time in three weeks, Brad Pitt, 52, reportedly told them that they’d be “permanently” reunited again soon, according to InTouch magazine — and apparently he was serious! One of the magazine’s insiders reportedly revealed that the Department of Children and Family Services investigation into him is likely to wrap up before the end of October. And apparently when that happens, Brad will be fighting back against Angie in court — hard!

Brad will reportedly have to fight for full physical custody of their six kids: son Maddox Chivan, 15; son Pax Thien, 12; daughter Zahara Marley, 11; daughter Shiloh Nouvel, 10; and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, 8. Although he’s willing to share custody, Angie is allegedly NOT ok with an arrangement like that, thus Brad has to go for all or nothing — and he’s not afraid to get ugly!

“While Angie’s camp has continued to spread lies about him and make him sound like a monster and an unfit parent, he’s refused to go dirty on her in the media,” an insider revealed to the publication. “But in front of a judge, it will be another story. Brad has compiled a complete dossier on Angelina of the serious mental health issues she has dealt with other the years. He is saving all of the pertinent and necessary information for the battle in court, where it matters.” Wow, it seems pretty clear that Brad is NOT messing around!

And while Angelina’s lawyers have been vicious in their attacks against Brad, apparently his team is “better.” “Brad’s taking the kids,” the source promised. “And it’s Angie’s worst nightmare.” But reportedly Brad did not want his and Angie’s split to have to come to this. He tried to forge a plan with her to keep things as normal as possible for the kids, but according to the report, her people refused to work with him.

“Her camp isn’t receptive to any of these proposals because she’s insisting on having sole physical custody,” the source explained. “Angie knows that the only way she can punish Brad is by using the kids in her bitter battle with him… It’s a very sick game she’s playing, and she could end up losing everything.”

One thing is clear though, no matter what Angie is up to, Brad will not just stand idly by. “He’ll go after Angelina and expose her psychological demons, show how she puts the children in dangerous situations when she visits war-torn countries and more,” another insider told the mag. “He’ll be proven as the furthest thing from the villain she’s tried to paint him to be. He’s ready for her. He can and will refute all her claims in family court. He won’t let her take those children from him.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Brad will gain full physical custody of his and Angie’s six kids?

