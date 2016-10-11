New Mexico Mom Watched BF Rape & Murder Daughter, 10, Then Had Sex With Him

AP Images/Metropolitan Detention Center/Facebook

This is absolutely horrifying. A heartless mother, Michelle Martens, admitted she did NOTHING to stop her BF & his cousin from drugging, raping, and strangling her little girl as she begged for mercy. And after her child’s brutal murder, she shockingly had sex with her BF, the same man who had just tortured her daughter to death. Get all the heartbreaking details here.

Michelle Martens, 35, admitted that she not only sat back and watched, but also ALLOWED her boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales, 31, and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, to viciously rape her 10-year-old daughter Victoria Martens and then murder her on Aug. 23, the day after her 10th birthday. In fact, just 20 minutes after the horrific attack, Michelle also admitted that she had sex with Fabian.

Even more saddening, Michelle revealed that she had allowed Fabian and Jessica to rape her little girl at least three OTHER times and had even allowed two other men to have sex with her in the six months before she was murdered. She admitted that she enjoyed watching her daughter get raped.

These horrific claims emerged from three different interviews with police during which Michelle told a series of conflicting accounts, according to KRQE. It took hours for police to obtain confessions from both Fabian and Michelle and the interview transcripts from that time go on for “hundreds of pages,” but finally, Michelle admitted that she did in fact watch her daughter’s gruesome sexual assault and murder that took place at around 5 p.m. The attack was so brutal that forensic reports said the girl had been dosed with meth, raped, strangled, stabbed, and even dismembered.

At first, Michelle denied that she and Fabian were present for the assault and murder, claiming that Jessica, who’s a convicted rapist, was the sole person responsible for hurting Victoria. “Jessica comes into our bedroom and asks me if I believe in God,” Michelle said in one interview. “She kept hitting me, hitting me, hitting me, punching.”

As she fled the scene, Michelle claimed that Jessica shouted “You daughter’s dead!” However, over the course of the interviews, that story changed — more than once! At one point she even claimed that Victoria had taken meth she had found while home alone with Jessica, and that’s how she died.

Doubting her stories, eventually police tricked Michelle into believing that Fabian was confessing the truth in another room. Ultimately, she revealed what really happened, that she had sat back and watched while Fabian and Jessica raped and murdered her daughter, even though little Victoria begged for them to stop.

And as awful as it is, that wasn’t the first time Victoria had been raped. Apparently, she enjoyed watching her daughter being violated. The mom, who also has a son, allegedly even had sex with Fabian when he was finished with Victoria. At one point during an interview, a detective asked Michelle, “This time she died and you weren’t ready for the type of animals (Fabian and Jessica) were?”

“Yes,” Jessica said, “but I should have stopped it.” She now faces charges of kidnapping and child abuse resulting in death while Fabian faces those same charges as well as child rape. Jessica has been charged with kidnapping, child abuse resulting in death, and child rape. Their trials are expected to take place next year.

