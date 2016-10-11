It seems that Drake didn’t enjoy hearing that Rihanna was caught sneaking Travis Scott into her hotel room. Drizzy went on the warpath hours after RiRi’s reported booty call, blasting ‘other rappers’ in a furious rant! Click to watch.

Drake, 29, completely unloaded on “other rappers” during an Oct. 8 concert, according to Media TakeOut, hours after MTO published pics of Rihanna, 28, meeting up with Travis, 24. “I don’t give a f**k about none of these other [singers.]” Drizzy said onstage. “Nobody can talk to me because I’m from the 6. I go over there by myself and I do it every single mother***ing time, boy.”

Damn, Drake. Tell the world how you really feel. While Drizzy didn’t mention Travis by name, the timing of the meltdown have fans suspecting the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s fury was due to his reunion with RiRi. With rumors claiming “Aub-Rih” was over, this booty-call pretty much confirmed the split, and sources close to the couple say that they’re “not exclusive anymore.”

That might be for the best, since both RiRi and Drizzy have “wandering eyes,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. While these two have an “unbreakable bond” between them, both Ri and Drake seem to wind up shacking up with other people. While Ri might have made Travis’s hotline bling, Drake was reportedly getting very cozy with both Instagram model Dakota Gonzales, 21, and model India Love.

If Rihanna reuniting with Travis was the spark that lit up Drake’s rage while onstage, he’s going to be a towering inferno if she gets back with Chris Brown, 27. Despite the controversial relationship between Breezy and RiRi, Chris still thinks that he and Rihanna are destined to be together. “It’s just a matter of time,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Wow. If Chris and Ri give romance another shot, fans can definitely expect Drake to have some choice words about that!

