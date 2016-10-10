India Love: 5 Thing To Know About The Sexy Model Getting Between Drake & Rihanna

REX/Shutterstock

Drake and Rihanna’s summer romance is officially over, and now that it’s autumn, he’s found a NEW girl to christen the season with, according to a recent report. The rapper’s rumored bae is India Love, and here are five things you NEED to know about her!

1. She might be the NEW reason why Drake and Rihanna reportedly split.

Wait, so is it Dakota Gonzalez? Or India Love? Well, it might be BOTH. Drake was allegedly getting close to Dakota earlier this month, and now he seems to be snuggling with model India, according to E!. Sources told the website that Drake and India have been “hooking up for at least a few weeks.”

2. Speaking of Rihanna, do they have matching tattoos?

We’re obsessed with Rihanna‘s badass mandala-like hand tattoo, but does India have the exact same one? Drake clearly has a type! India posted a selfie on Instagram, which shows off some tribal ink on her left hand and fingers. Check out the pic!

@mugopus served my face HunT😘 A post shared by illy (@indialove) on Oct 7, 2016 at 10:20pm PDT

3. She’s a dog lover!

IT’S SO FLUFFY! India has not one, but TWO insanely adorable puppies living with her. Judging by their curly fur, India’s two four-legged friends appear to be miniature/toy poodles. One of them even has dyed blue fur on top of its head! They seriously look like two cream puffs.

4. She does A LOT of modeling.

99.9% of India’s Instagram page is modeling shots, and she puts a lot of effort into maintaining her flawless physique. If India isn’t making magic with photographers, she’s working and sweating her butt off at the gym. Her workout videos look seriously tough!

5. She’s got some risqué piercings!

On top of her impressive collection of tattoos, India has both her NIPPLES pierced — and her nose! The model has tattoos on her arms, hands, thighs, back and in between her boobs (another similarity to Rihanna!)

HollywoodLifers, isn’t it crazy how India and Rihanna have so much in common?

