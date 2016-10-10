Carolina Panthers Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch The Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

let’s do this thing! The slow march to the Super Bowl continues with a showdown between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 10. This time, the two teams are facing off in Charlotte, with kickoff at 8:30pm ET! Click through to watch a live stream of the game online!

We’re a quarter of a way through the NFL season, and things are starting to get interesting. The Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers both hold 1-3 records at this point, and that’s surprising. If you recall, the Panthers were 2016 Super Bowl participants! As it turns out, the Buccaneers just lost to the Super Bowl winners, the Denver Broncos, and now they’re playing the Panthers back-to-back. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PANTHERS PLAY THE BUCCANEERS ONLINE AT 8:30PM ET

Reigning NFL MVP Cam Newton, the Panthers’ quarterback, is out for the game due to a concussion. But that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t have a powerhouse weapon on their side! The Buccaneers “nemesis” Derek Anderson is back! Derek has only started two games since 2011, but they were both wins against the Buccaneers — and the Panthers only scored 20 points and 19 points, respectively. Ouch!

The Buccaneers are also going to be without five of their best linemen during this game due to injuries! So, this means that rookies DaVonte Lambert and Channing Ward are going to have to square off against the Panthers’ greatest players.

Despite all the challenges facing them tonight, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said they’re ready to rock: “Four games doesn’t make a season. We have been in this situation before,” he told Fox Sports. “This is a challenge. We have to accept this challenge. We have to take it one game at a time, and that’s the approach.”

