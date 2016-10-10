Tiffany Trump Dazzles In Sequin Black Dress At Second Presidential Debate

REX/Shutterstock

It feels like it has been forever since we’ve seen Tiffany Trump at a presidential event and we finally saw her on Oct. 9th at the Second Presidential Debate at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Tiffany has such amazing style and she always looks so classy and chic. Her latest look for the Debate was a dazzling black mini dress and we’re obsessed. What did you guys think of her look?

Tiffany, 22, has not been in the public eye in quite some time and we honestly missed her fashion sense. For every event she’s attended, she always rocks a cute little dress and looks amazing.

One thing that’s for sure, is that Tiffany is always wearing black, which we think is the smartest move because it is guaranteed to look good. For the Debate, she rocked a skin-tight sleeveless Anne Bowen black mini dress. The dress featured a high-neck and the shoulders were covered in sequins and sparkles.

The rest of the dress was formfitting and super short, while the sides of the skirt also featured, glitter, rhinestones, and lace. We love that the accents of the dress were sparkly and fun, but not too glitzy — it was just the right amount of glam without being too overbearing. She paired the super short LBD with a classic black leather purse.

We love what Tiffany did with her hair, too! She parted it in the middle and teased the top into a beehive, while clipping half up, half down. She left two little pieces of curls down to frame her face and she topped everything off with a smokey eye and a light brown glossy lip.

We loved Tiffany’s entire ensemble from head-to-toe — did you guys?

