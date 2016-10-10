Drake & Rihanna Break Up After Rapper Spotted Getting Cozy With Model India Love

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! The absolute worst has happened! Drake and Rihanna are DONE. That’s right people. Our new favorite couple has reportedly already split, and it allegedly has to do with Drake’s wandering eye. Get the full scoop on the breakup right here.

Rumors had already been circling that Rihanna, 28, and Drake, 29, might be over, but now it seems we have official confirmation. “Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment. They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way,” an inside source told E! News. But is it all really, and truly, over forever? “Anything can change between them though, for better or worse. They are still in each other’s lives,” the source added.

So, uh, what the heck happened? Apparently, wandering eyes were an issue. “Drake and India Love have been hooking up for at least a few weeks,” another insider told E! News about the rapper’s involvement with the model. Um, WHAT? But that isn’t even the craziest part of this devastating news. Apparently, India’s ex, Cliff Dixon, allegedly cheated on her with RiRi. HUH? “Drake could be hooking up with India Love now to piss off Rihanna, which has clearly worked.” OMG. We cannot handle this right now.

But this isn’t the first time Drake has been caught getting a little too friendly with someone who wasn’t his bae. Drizzy was recently seen getting cozy with 21-year-old Instagram model Dakota Gonzalez! However, we can’t ignore the fact that Rihanna’s ex, Travis Scott, was caught sneaking into a hotel she was staying at over the weekend. So, honestly, as much as we love these two together, and as long as it took them to officially hook up, they may not have what it takes to commit to each other right now. Cue our tears.

HollywoodLifers, are you completely crushed over Drake and Rihanna’s split?

